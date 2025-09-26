Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. $GTE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 4.1%

GTE opened at $4.44 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

