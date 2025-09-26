Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,838,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,379,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.