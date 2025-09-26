TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.6% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.18 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.