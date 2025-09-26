Embree Financial Group Sells 229 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Embree Financial Group lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $473.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of -397.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

