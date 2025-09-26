Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9,659.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 98,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.