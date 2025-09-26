Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

BR stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.20 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

