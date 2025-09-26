Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 339.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 7,249.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in APi Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

