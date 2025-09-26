Rebalance LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF $IBTL

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $650,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

