BOS Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 354.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.3%

LNC opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

