Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

