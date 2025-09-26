Head to Head Contrast: CION Investment (NYSE:CION) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Investment pays out -757.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CION Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CION Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 CION Investment 1 1 0 1 2.33

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. CION Investment has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Given CION Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 84.60% 9.43% 5.64% CION Investment -4.57% 9.63% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and CION Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $96.62 million 5.20 $94.72 million $3.39 6.63 CION Investment $252.43 million 1.99 $33.90 million ($0.19) -50.79

Gladstone Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CION Investment. CION Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CION Investment beats Gladstone Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

