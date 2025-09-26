American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

