Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,182 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

