KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.780-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KBR by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

