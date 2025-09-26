TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $214.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

