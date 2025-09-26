First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (DALI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a 45.2% increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

