Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.77 and its 200-day moving average is $348.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

