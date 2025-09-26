Mining Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 25th

IREN, Freeport-McMoRan, MP Materials, Lithium Americas, and Cipher Mining are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in exploring, extracting and processing mineral resources such as gold, silver, copper and other metals. By owning these equities, investors gain direct exposure to commodity price swings, geopolitical developments and operational risks that can lead to higher volatility and potentially outsized returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

