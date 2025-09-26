First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1759 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a 0.3% increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%
FAAR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $32.14.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
