Comparing Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 3.58% 3.26% 2.13% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million 2.28 $71.26 million $0.10 88.40 Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Target Hospitality and Sports Field”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Target Hospitality and Sports Field, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Sports Field.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Sports Field on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Sports Field

(Get Free Report)

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.