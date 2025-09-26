Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,207. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

