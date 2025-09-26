New Insight Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.