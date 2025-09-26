Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Holdings Decreased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,575.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,556.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,255.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,060.98 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.