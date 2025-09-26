FCG Investment Co Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

