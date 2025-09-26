Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,419,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

GLD stock opened at $344.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $348.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

