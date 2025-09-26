Owen LaRue LLC Sells 18,285 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Owen LaRue LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 5.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.09, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

