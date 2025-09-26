Owen LaRue LLC Sells 33,138 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Owen LaRue LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $25.60 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

