Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.5%

WSM opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

