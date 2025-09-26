Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $133.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

