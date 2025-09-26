Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.000 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,416 shares of company stock worth $18,625,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

