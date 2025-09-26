Dakota Wealth Management Sells 384 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

