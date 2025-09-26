Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

