Norden Group LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 42.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.8% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

