Norden Group LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 42.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.8% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
View Our Latest Research Report on TTD
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
See Also
