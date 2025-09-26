Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $115,096,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

