Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CVX opened at $160.92 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

