MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $414.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $420.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

