Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

