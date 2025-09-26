Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $324.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

