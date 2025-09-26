Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $324.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

