Blue Oak Capital LLC Sells 16,361 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

Blue Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGLO opened at $66.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.