Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

