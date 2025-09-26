Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,781,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,390. The trade was a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock worth $33,968,256. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $449.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of -182.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.58.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

