Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAJL. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JAJL stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

