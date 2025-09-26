Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.10% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 72,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

CGHM opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

