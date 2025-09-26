Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 920 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 192.7% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 506.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $112,832,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

