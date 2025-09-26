Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 310,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

