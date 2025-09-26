Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.34 Million Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,134 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

