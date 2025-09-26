Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $463.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
