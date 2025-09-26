Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $463.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $485.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.