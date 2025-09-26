Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Aptiv stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV
Insider Transactions at Aptiv
In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
