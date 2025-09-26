BOS Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $463.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $485.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.59.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

